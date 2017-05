Craig Johnson's "Walt Longmire Mysteries" book series is the basis for the Netflix series Longmire​. The show is currently filming its sixth and final season in and around Santa Fe.

Johnson joined KSFR's Dylan Syverson by phone to talk about his latest paperback, The Highwayman; his involvement with the TV series; the extent of his personal "Walt-ness"; and how the heck to pronounce "Absaroka."