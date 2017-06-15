A Conversation on Christian Home-Schooling

Back in April I attended the Christian Association for Parent Educators or CAPE Convention, hosted in Albuquerque. I was fascinated with the conference topics. Like: Sessions titled Quote Raising An Army; The Sexual Agenda Against Your Child; and Quote What is the Role of Dad in Homeschool? I was also interested in what the policy preferences expressed by billionaire Betsy De Vos -- now U.S. education secretary under President Trump -- bode for religion penetrating public education. De Vos has said, quote “There are not enough philanthropic dollars in America to fund what is currently the need in education…Our desire is to confront the culture in ways that will continue to advance God’s kingdom.” Unquote. A spokeswoman for DeVos has said she believes in the separation of church and state.

Policy-wise, homeschool families overall seek not to have government vouchers available to them -- although vouchers are a staple of school choice and charter schools. Vouchers are state-backed coupons, that low-income parents or parents of children in quote unquote failing schools can use to send their kids to the school of their choice, even private and religiously affiliated schools.

Our live guest this morning, Will Estrada is the federal lobbyist for Home School Legal Defense Association in Purcellville, Virginia. Before becoming the federal lobbyist, Will was homeschooled and became a lawyer. Then he served as the director of Generation Joshua -- whose vision is to quote raise up the next generation of Christian leaders and citizens according to their website.