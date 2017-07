Ebony Isis Booth is a 2006 National Poetry Slam Champion, and recipient of Westword’s Mastermind Award in Literary Arts for her work as hostess of Denver’s Cafe Nuba. She moved to Albuquerque in early 2015, and currently serves as Programs and Communications Coordinator for Harwood Art Center. She's also on the Board of Directors for New Mexico YWCA, and is founder of the African American multimedia performance showcase “Burque Noir.”

KSFR's Mya Green chatted with Ebony Isis Booth on the air.