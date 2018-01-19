Congressman Steve Pearce on DACA Solution

In Washington, DC on Thursday, the House narrowly passed a one-month spending bill, but it faced enough opposition to be derailed in the Senate, leaving lawmakers without a clear path for avoiding a partial government shutdown this weekend. Democrats have been seeking to use their leverage in the negotiations to avoid a shutdown to reach a deal on the fate of Dreamers, or young immigrants brought to the US illegally by their parents. As KSFR's Tom Trowbridge reports, New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce has offered his own legislation to provide certainty for DACA recipients before the March 5 deadline.