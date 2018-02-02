Con Alma Health Foundation Releases Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Report

A growing problem in New Mexico is gaining recognition through a new report released this week by Con Alma Health Foundation."Grandparents Raising Grandchildren in New Mexico: Understanding the Trend and Stemming the Tide" is an attempt to gather baseline data to help determine the causes and issues behind a trend that is increasing, not only in New Mexico, but nationally. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer speaks with Con Alma Executive Director Dolores Roybal and with the foundation's outreach coordinator Dennis

McCutcheon about the issue, and about the cultural and economic causes underlying the problem.

Below is a link to the full report, "Grandparents Raising Grandchildren in New Mexico: Understanding the Trend and Stemming the Tide."

https://conalma.org/grandparents-raising-grandchildren-in-new-mexico-understanding-the-trend-stemming-the-tide/