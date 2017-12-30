Commission urges changes to guardian-conservator system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A state Supreme Court commission wants New Mexico to inject more accountability and oversight into its system under which guardians and conservators make financial and other decisions on behalf of incapacitated people. The Albuquerque Journal reports that implementation of the recommendations to the court, the governor and the Legislature would require $1 million to computerize filing and monitoring of conservator reports, hire auditors and employ special masters to handle grievances. Other recommendations include calls for adopting laws to provide families with more notice about hearings and requiring mediation or facilitated family meetings in contested cases. The court established the 16-member commission in April. It released its recommendations Thursday. Many of those who are deemed incapacitated have dementia, Alzheimer's disease or have mental illness or impairment.