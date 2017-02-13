Circle of Love Gathers at Roundhouse to Draw Attention to Children Living in Poverty

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day and a coalition of groups that wants to increase opportunities for New Mexico children is staging a Circle of Love at the Roundhouse. Groups including New Mexico Voices for Children, Moving Arts Espanola, the American Federation of Teachers New Mexico and the Ojo Sarco Community Center plan to gather at 11 am tomorrow on the east side of the state capitol – by the Old Santa Fe Trail. From there they will join hands and circle the capitol to bear witness to the fact that one out of three New Mexico children lives in poverty. Deborah Begel spoke to one of the event organizers, Carol Miller.