Charlie Soap Remembers Wilma Mankiller

Santa Fe's National Organization For Women presents "Mankiller", the documentary film profile of Wilma Mankiller, the first woman principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. Wilma Mankiller was a civil rights activist who forged a landmark sovereignty agreement with the US government. Charlie Soap is her wodower and he'll be speaking tonight at the Center for Contemporary Arts after the film, starting at 7 pm. KSFR's Tom Trowbridge interviewed Charlie Soap on Tuesday's Wake Up Call morning news magazine.