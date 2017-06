I had the pleasure last week of welcoming photographer Steve Reisch to our studio. He shot more than 3000 black and white photographs during a theater production of three short plays in Los Angeles in 1981. That production found film director John Cassavetes turning his film auteur’s hand to the stage. Reisch’s images include Cassavetes and actors Angelina Jolie, John Voight, Gena Rowlands, Nick Cassavetes and Peter Falk.