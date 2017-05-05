KSFR

CASA Lends Kids a Hand in Painful Times

By May 5, 2017

Credit Deborah Martinez

  When children are removed from their homes and the case goes to court, they get entangled in an odyssey that can add to trauma.  But for 22 years now, a nonprofit group has been working on behalf of kids in the courts.  It’s called Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA:

So what’s it like to be a CASA volunteer?  Nancy Benkof has worked with children and adults alike, sharing their experience of crisis.  She says the role of a court appointed special advocate is to be the voice of a child.  Deborah Martinez spoke with Nancy at a recent outdoor event in Santa Fe commemorating April as Child Abuse Prevention Month:

CASA First—the branch covering the counties of Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Rio Arriba—is now taking applications for its next court volunteer training session. To learn more, visit them online.