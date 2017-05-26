"Black, White & Grey" Opening at Natasha Santa Fe

Natasha Santa Fe is a gallery in the Railyard that opened late last year, though the proprietor, Natasha Nargis, has been here since the mid-70s.

Nargis was a driving force behind Santa Fe's storied past of fashion shows, including Trashique. (Bet you didn't know it, but Santa Fe used to be a place where fashionistas did without the cowboy boots and instead looked to packing tape and black plastic for inspiration.) KSFR's Ellen Berkovitch chatted with Nargis earlier this week.

Black, White & Grey, an exhibition of works by Natasha Nargis and photographic artist Barbara Sommers, opens tonight, May 26, with a reception at 5 pm; it will show through July 12.