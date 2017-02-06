The Bin Laden Tapes: Flagg Miller

In December 2001, CNN obtained over 1500 tapes recovered from Osama bin Laden’s compound in Kandahar, Afghanistan. They featured voice recordings of bin Laden as well as of numerous Al-Qaeda operatives.

Today, President Trump’s executive orders restricting travel have rekindled the debate on counterterrorism methods. Scholars like UC Davis Associate Professor Flagg Miller continue to examine bin Laden’s motives and those of other Al-Qaeda leaders. Miller discussed his research and new book, The Audacious Ascetic, in a talk sponsored by the School for Advanced Research on the tapes on January 26.