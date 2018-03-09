"Beat the Devil" Brings the Story of Faust To Santa Fe on Saturday

The ancient story of Faust has been told in many versions, but none like the one coming to Santa Fe on Saturday. New York-based actor Glen Williamson gives the story his own twist in a solo performance set for Saturday, March 10 at 7 pm at the James A. Little Theater at the New Mexico School For the Deaf. The production is sponsored by the Sangre de Cristo Anthroposophy Group in Santa Fe, and tickets can be had at the door, or by contacting brownpapertickets.org

For more on actor Glen Williamson, visit his website at http://AnthroposTheater.com