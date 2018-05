5/13/18 — Audio Saucepan: “The Voluntary Numbness Episode” includes the poems “Kopophobia” by Jessica Piazza (from Interrobang, Red Hen Press); “On a School Bus Home from Kindergarten” by July Westhale (from Trailer Trash, Kore Press); and “Better than Expected” by Tony Hoagland (from Priest Turned Therapist Treats Fear of God, Graywolf Press).