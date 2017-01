1/22/17 — Audio Saucepan: “The Very Vocal Episode” includes the poems “the Phantom” by Lucille Clifton (from Mercy, BOA Editions, Ltd.); “They Feed They Lion” by Philip Levine (from New Selected Poems, Knopf); and a 1975 letter by Leslie Marmon Silko (from Storyteller, Penguin).

