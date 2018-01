1/14/18 — Audio Saucepan: “The Subterranean Episode” includes the poems “The Tomorrow We Stumble Into” by Aaron Anstett (from Please State the Nature of Your Emergency, Sagging Meniscus); “Meditation with Smoke and Flowers” by Oliver de la Paz (from Two-Countries: US Daughters & Sons of Immigrant Parents, Red Hen Press); and “The Seven-Day Journey” by Mangalesh Dabral (from This Number Does Not Exist, BOA Editions, Ltd.).