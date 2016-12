12/18/16 — Audio Saucepan: “The Snow-Covered Forsythia Episode” includes the poems “There’s a Word for It” by Thomas Lux (from To the Left of Time, Mariner Books); “Google Earth” by Peter Gizzi (from Archeophonics, Wesleyan University Press); and “for britt” by Ed Ochester (from Sugar Run Road, Autumn House Press).

Click here to view the music playlist for this show.