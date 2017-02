2/19/17 — Audio Saucepan: “The Radical Pruning Episode” includes the poems “Before We were Three / 2007” by Catherine Strisik (from The Mistress, 3: A Taos Press); “The United Fruit Co.” by Pablo Neruda (from Canto General: Song of the Americas, trans. Mariela Griffor, Tupelo Press); and “Revision” by Bruce Willard (from Violent Blues, Four Way Books)