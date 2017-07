7/16/17 — Audio Saucepan: “The Perfect Clamor Episode” includes the poems “Obviously, Foul Play” by Lynn Melnick (from Landscape with Sex and Violence, YesYes Books); “Hoofbeats of Summer” by Eve Shelnutt (from When We Were Cherished, Carnegie Mellon University Press); and “Pique” by April Ossmann (from Event Boundaries, Four Way Books).