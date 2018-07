7/8/18 — Audio Saucepan: “The Miles of Planet Episode” includes the poems “From the Pocket of His Lip” by Airea D. Matthews (from Simulacra, Yale University Press); “Waiting in Zraluo” by Todd Fredson (from Century Worm, New Issues Poetry); and “Where You Are (III)” by Molly McCully Brown (from The Virginia State Colony for Epileptics and Feebleminded, Persea Books).