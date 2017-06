6/18/17 — Audio Saucepan: “The Logical Equation Episode” includes the poems “To the First Person Who Ate an Artichoke” by Cheryl Dumesnil (from Showtime at the Ministry of Lost Causes, University of Pittsburgh Press); “Untitled [more droughts, more floods]” by Carrie Etter (from Scar, Shearsman Books); and “A Story” by Li-Young Lee (from The City in Which I Love You, BOA Editions, Ltd.)