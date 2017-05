5/14/17 — Audio Saucepan: “The Inconstant Episode” includes the poems “85” by Osip Mandelstam (from Voronezh Notebooks, translated by Andrew Davis, New York Review Books); “A Small Porch in the Woods, I.” by Wendell Berry (from A Small Porch, Counterpoint Press); and “Paradise” by Sun Yung Shin (from Unbearable Splendor, Coffee House Press).