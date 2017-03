3/5/17 — Audio Saucepan: “The Hole to Fill Episode” includes the poems “From the Faraway, Nearby” by Jessica Jacobs (from Pelvis with Distance, White Pine Press); “What the Desert is Thinking” by Alison Hawthorne Deming (from The Sonoran Desert: A Literary Field Guide, University of Arizona Press); and “Vantage” by Alan Shapiro (from Life Pig, University of Chicago Press)