7/23/17 — Audio Saucepan: “The Extinct and Mythological Episode” includes the poems “Untitled [So long as one fact stands]” by Susan Howe (from Debths, New Directions); “Dear Seth” by Heather Christle (from Heliopause, Wesleyan University Press); and “My Son Makes a Gesture My Mother Used to Make” by Laura Kasischke (from Where Now, Copper Canyon Press).