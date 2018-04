4/1/18 — Audio Saucepan: “The Episode Without all the Answers” includes the poems “War Song” by Carly Joy Miller (from Ceremonial, Orison Books); “We’ll Cross that Bridge When We Get to It” by Michael Chitwood (from Search & Rescue, Louisiana State University Press); and “At This Point” by Vern Rutsala (from The Long Haul, Carnegie Mellon University Press).