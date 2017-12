12/3/17 — Audio Saucepan: “The Episode Stretching Forward” includes the poems “Untitled [It happens…]” by Kate Greenstreet (from case sensitive, Ahsahta Press); “Lyric Knowledge” by James Longenbach (from earthling, W.W. Norton & Co); and “Untitled [Why do you think…?]” by Ann Fisher-Wirth (from Mississippi, Wings Press).