12/17/17 — Audio Saucepan: “The Episode of the Longest Night” includes the poems “Starlings” by Laura Jensen (from Memory, Carnegie Mellon University Press); “Oud with Guitar” by Myronn Hardy (from Radioactive Starlings, Princeton University Press); and “On the Winter Solstice” by Twyla Hansen (from Rock. Tree. Bird., The Backwaters Press).

