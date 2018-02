2/11/18 — Audio Saucepan: “The Episode Filled with Galaxies” includes the poems “Twelve Bar Blues” by Catherine Wing (from Gin & Bleach, Sarabande Books); “Untitled [Instead of dying, you adopt…]” by Lauren Haldeman (from Instead of Dying, The Center for Literary Publishing); and “The Last Place” by Chelsea Dingman (from thaw, University of Georgia Press).