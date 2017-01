1/29/17 — Audio Saucepan: “The Dim Barn Episode” includes the poems “Postscript” by Dobby Gibson (from It Becomes You, Graywolf Press); “Shorter American Memory of Wagon Trails” by Rosmarie Waldrop (from Gap Gardening, New Directions); “The Tines” by Noah Warren (from The Destroyer in the Glass, Yale University Press).