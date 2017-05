5/7/17 — Audio Saucepan: “The Chrome and Black Episode” includes the poems “Untitled [Here,/ doubled over]” by Ernst Meister (from Of Entirety Say the Sentence, WAVE Books); “Love Elegy with Busboy” by Nathan McClain (from Scale, Four Way Books); and “Nocturne at the Grill” by Amorak Huey (from Ha Ha Ha Thump, Sundress Publications).

Click here to view the music playlist for this show.