2/12/17 — Audio Saucepan: “The Bed of Tulips Episode” includes the poems “Courtesan with Her Attendant” by Paula Bohince (from Swallows and Waves, Sarabande Books); “Love in the Afternoon” by Grace Schulman (from Without a Claim, Mariner Books); and an excerpt of “Mountains” by Rachel Zucker (from The Pedestrians, Wave Books)