Archaeologist Kent Reilly Describes "Travels on the Path of Souls"

The School for Advanced Research will conclude its "Crossing Global Frontiers" lecture series this evening with a talk by Dr. F. Kent Reilly, an archaeologist and professor of anthropology at Texas State.

That lecture, called "The Spiro Archaeological Site: Travels on the Path of Souls," will focus on his findings concerning a site near Spiro, Oklahoma, where a trove of artifacts from the ancient Caddoan culture was unearthed in the 1930s.

A reproduction of that collection will anchor an exhibit planned to open at SAR in 2019. KSFR's Dylan Syverson chatted with Dr. Reilly last week.