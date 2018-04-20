April is Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month

The New Mexico Parkinson's Coalition was founded in 2014 to help Parkinson's sufferers and their caregivers. It is the only non-profit in the state exclusively dedicated to supporting persons with Parkinson's and their families and the greater community to enhance the quality of life for individuals with the disease. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer discusses the latest research on Parkinson's and what resources are available to those individuals who suffer from it with Parkinson's Coalition vice-president Karen St. Clair and executive director Maureen Simmons. For morehttp://nmparkinson.org