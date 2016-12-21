Apprenticeships Widen Career Paths in NM (Part 1)

Apprenticeships, as Jenna Marshall reports in this story for KSFR News, are not very well represented in US employment: Roughly two-tenths of a percent of all workers are apprentices, and those people work mainly in the construction trades. But in New Mexico this seems to be changing thanks to the co-incidence of federal money and state initiatives that are applying apprenticeship training to the workforce needs of both employers, and wage earners in our state.

Note: Interviewee Robert Schwartz currently co-directs the Pathways to Prosperity Network, which works with states to synch education programs with labor markets.