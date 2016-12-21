KSFR

Apprenticeships Widen Career Paths in NM (Part 1)

By Jenna Marshall 14 hours ago

Apprenticeships, as Jenna Marshall reports in this story for KSFR News, are not very well represented in US employment: Roughly two-tenths of a percent of all workers are apprentices, and those people work mainly in the construction trades. But in New Mexico this seems to be changing thanks to the co-incidence of federal money and state initiatives that are applying apprenticeship training to the workforce needs of both employers, and wage earners in our state.

Note: Interviewee Robert Schwartz currently co-directs the Pathways to Prosperity Network, which works with states to synch education programs with labor markets.

Apprentice Rey Aragon tightens a connector
Credit Jenna Marshall