African Children's Choir to Perform in Pojoaque

The African Children's Choir is well known around the globe. The children have performed for heads of state, such as Queen Elizabeth II for her diamond jubilee. The choir is an arm of Music For Life, an organization which works in the African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa to educate children and help families through relief and development programs. The African Children’s Choir will be performing in Pojoaque at Zion Worship Center later his month. KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge has more.