New Mexico’s uninsured rate has fallen by 44-percent over the last six years, and 178,000 residents now have healthcare coverage, according to US government figures. Another 884,000 people are covered through their employer. Yesterday hundreds of people gathered at Santa Fe’s Unitarian Church to declare their support for the Affordable Care Act, applauding those advancements and urging Congress not to repeal it. KSFR’s Deborah Martinez was there, and she brings us this report.