Hannah Colton devotes the show today to the subject of adult guardianship in New Mexico. Last spring, after a series of articles published in the Albuquerque Journal, the NM Supreme Court appointed a New Mexico Adult Guardianship Study Commission. Three meetings remain on the commission's schedule this year. Allegations of fraud and abuse by court-appointed corporate guardians continue in NM, with an indictment against Ayudando Guardians of Albuquerque for allegedly defrauding clients of $4 million. Hannah interviews Albuquerque Journal investigative reporter Colleen Heild, as well as the chair of the NM Adult Guardianship Study Commission.