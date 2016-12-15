Adobe Airstream Radio

AdobeAirstream Radio is back with our edition for today. In Music we have a segment about the Moroccan band AZA. In visual art we have a segment about Earl Stroh the Taos Modernist.

-The band AZA will perform at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow December 15th. That will be at Gig Performance Space at 1808 Second Street in Santa Fe.

The band on Saturday goes to the Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque also at 7:30.

Our visual art segment: The Helene Wurlitzer Foundation of New Mexico was established in Taos in 1956 and the seeds for the Wurlitzer Foundation were planted with Wurlitzer’s sponsorship of Earl Stroh.

-Aaron Payne Fine Art will be co-presenting the exhibition of prints and paintings by Earl Stroh with William Talbot Fine Art. Forty Earl Stroh prints will be shown between the two locations. Aaron Payne is at 213 East Marcy St. in Santa Fe William Talbot is located at 129 W. San Francisco Street #C in Santa Fe. An opening reception will be held next Friday December 23d from 5 to 7 p.m. at Aaron Payne Fine Art, and again that address is 213 E. Marcy St.