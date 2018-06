According to a study commisioned by senior advocate organization AARP, in the last five years veterans have been twice as likely as non-veterans to become fraud victims. Eighty percent of these veterans say that they've been targeted by a specific scam to rip vets off. In response, AARP joined forces with the US Postal Service to create Operation Protect Veterans. AARP Foundation regional director Amy Nofziger spoke with KSFR consumer reporter Mary Lou Cooper on vetran scams for this report.