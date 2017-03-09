12 Switches. Northern New Mexico College Students Perform A Real Life Lowrider Play

Lowriders, Hoppers and Hot Rods — Car Culture of Northern New Mexico —opened last May at the New Mexico History Museum. That blockbuster show ended last Sunday but its run inspired Northern New Mexico College Actors to develop 12 switches, a play based on their real life stories from Espanola.

Performances of 12 stitches are free though seating is limited, so people are encouraged to come early. The first performance is Saturday at 5 pm the Nick Salazar Theater at Northern New Mexico College in Espanola. On Sunday at 2 pm, there’s an encore performance at the New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe.

The performances are a collaborative project of Northern New Mexico College, Santa Fe Performing Arts’ “Play it Forward” program and the New Mexico History Museum.